Gilmore sets school record, places 3rd at Rim Rock; Thomas takes 9th for Tonganoxie cross country
September 28, 2022
Chieftain Cross Country had a big day at Rim Rock.
Eli Gilmore placed third in the Gold race (largest schools-elite) at 15:49 and was the fastest 5K in school history (previous record was 15:57 set in 1991 and was matched in 2001)
Jocie Thomas placed ninth in the Blue Division at 21:00. Also getting personal records were Solomon Carter, Cavin Hendrickson, Huston Albert, Ben Plake, Robby Patterson, Addie Dean and Kayla Thornton.
More from the record-breaking day in next week’s edition.
