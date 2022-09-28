Chieftain Cross Country had a big day at Rim Rock.

Eli Gilmore placed third in the Gold race (largest schools-elite) at 15:49 and was the fastest 5K in school history (previous record was 15:57 set in 1991 and was matched in 2001)

Jocie Thomas placed ninth in the Blue Division at 21:00. Also getting personal records were Solomon Carter, Cavin Hendrickson, Huston Albert, Ben Plake, Robby Patterson, Addie Dean and Kayla Thornton.

More from the record-breaking day in next week’s edition.