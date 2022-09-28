There were plenty of offensive fireworks early in Tonganoxie’s Frontier League game against Paola, but it was the Chieftain defense that proved to be pivotal in the second and third quarters before THS eventually won, 28-14.

Tonganoxie went mostly to the air in its first series, a five-play drive that finished with sophomore quarterback Talon Langford finding junior Isaiah Holthaus for a 52-yard touchdown reception 90 seconds into the game. Paola responded with its own five-play drive — all on the ground. THS got its next touchdown on a 4-yard run from junior Connor Brusven with 4:56 left in the first.

Paola threatened to tie the game late in the second quarter, but the Panthers couldn’t convert a fourth down inside the 10 and THS took over with about 15 seconds left in the half. Paola, historically known for its ground game, chewed up much of the third quarter in hopes of tying the game again, but another fourth-down stop extinguished those hopes.

And then the fourth quarter belonged to Tonganoxie.

THS scored with 7:25 left in the fourth on a 31-yard Holtahaus reception from Langford. Brusven then electrified the stadium with a 73-yard touchdown scamper that put the game away. Brusven finished the game with 191 yards on 25 carries. Langford went 9-for-14 for 146 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Holthaus led receiving with 115 yards on seven catches and two TDs.

Defensively, Tommy Messersmith and Brusven led the team in tackles with nine each. Wyatt Harris had eight, while Todd Brown, Brendan Briley, Cael Dye and Holthaus each had five.

Brusven also recovered a fumble, while Nathen Smith recorded a sack and three hurries.

Of Langford's three punts, two were downed inside the 20. His longest was 46 yards.

Tonganoxie bounced back from a tough game against one of the best teams in 4A the week before in Chanute.

THS coach Preston Troyer said the strong schedule helps the team prepare for more Frontier League games, which will be getting tougher as well with the likes of Louisburg and Eudora still on the schedule. But at the moment, the Chieftains still are undefeated in conference play, as THS improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in Frontier League play with Friday's victory.

"I thought the kids did a great job," Troyer said about his players' efforts against Paola.

THS now will face Bonner Springs (1-3) this Friday for homecoming. Bonner is 0-3 in league play after failing Friday to Louisburg, 51-7.

At the halfway point of the regular season, THS is the No. 9 seed in the 4A East Bracket. If the playoffs were to start today, the team would play at Piper (2-2) in the Week 9 playoff game.

SCORES

FRONTIER LEAGUE

Tonganoxie 28, Paola 14

Louisburg 51, Bonner Springs 7

Eudora 49, Ottawa 28

Blue Valley Southwest 49, Spring Hill 26

Baldwin 49, Santa Fe Trail 32

UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE

De Soto 57, Leavenworth 16

Seaman 50, Lansing 32

Shawnee Heights 27, Basehor-Linwood 0

Bishop Ward 35, Turner 0

Piper 49, Topeka West 0

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

Jeff County North 54, McLouth 18

Rossville 49, Atchison County 8

Riverside 28, Jackson Heights 12

Pleasant Ridge 36, Maur Hill 31

Nemaha Central 78, Horton 0

St. Marys 64, Oskaloosa 0

Mission Valley 24, Valley Falls 16