Archive for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Citywide garage sales Saturday in Tonganoxie
September 29, 2022
The fall citywide garage sale is Saturday in Tonganoxie.
The first Saturday in April and the first Saturday in October were designated a few years ago as citywide garage sale dates as a way for there to be many sales on the same day. No registration is required, and if residents aren't able to have sales on those days, they are welcome to have their yard sales whenever they'd like.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment