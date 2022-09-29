The annual Tonganoxie High School Auto Tech Car and Bike Show will start at 8 a.m. Saturday in the THS parking lot.

This is the sixth annual installment of the popular fall event, which benefits the THS Auto Tech program and SkillsUSA team.

Registration is open from 8-10:30 a.m. Adult registration is $15, while student registration is $10.

For more information, contact THS instructor Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org or call 913-416-1400, ext. 2051. Readers also can like the group on Facebook at Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show.