Tonganoxie has a chance to put in another strong showing in front of the home crowd on homecoming.

Records: Tonganoxie 2-2 in Frontier League play and 2-0 overall; Bonner Springs 0-3 and 1-3.

Last week: Tonganoxie got back in the win column with a 28-14 victory against Paola at home. Bonner Springs fell to Louisburg, 51-7.

Last meeting: Tonganoxie won, 49-12, in 2021 at BSHS. That game started a seven-game winning streak for THS.

Series record: Bonner Springs leads the series 24-16-2 since World War II. The last 14 meetings have been in league play, whether it was the Kaw Valley League or now, for the second year, the Frontier League. THS is 8-6 in those matchups. The series has been a bit streaky as of late. THS has won the last four meetings dating back to 2017 (The teams didn’t play each other in 2020 due to a COVID-19 cancellation). Before that, BSHS won six. And before that, THS built up a streak of five consecutive victories against Bonner Springs.

Coaches: Bonner Springs’ Byron Mays is in his first year as BSHS head coach, while Preston Troyer is in his first year as THS head coach after a decade as an assistant to his father, Al Troyer, at THS. Of the eight teams in the Frontier League, five have new head coaches this season (Eudora, Louisburg and Paola are the others).

Trends: Tonganoxie would stay in the hunt for a Frontier League crown with a victory tonight.

Two-minute drill: THS junior running back Colton Brusven is one of the top backs in the state, according to kpreps.com. Brusven is No. 2 in total yards among 11-person teams. He has 789 total yards through four games, with an average of 197.2 per game on 137 attempts with six touchdowns and a long of 77 yards, which he got last Friday on a TD run against Paola.

Highland Park’s Tre Richardson leads the state through four games with 896 yards , an average of 224 per game. He’s racked up 15 touchdowns and has an astounding 19.91 yards per carry for the 4-0 Scots.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.