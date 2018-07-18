Tonganoxie is one step closer to having a new library.

The City Council approved Monday a resolution of the first amendment to the contract between Tongie 5, LLC and the city on 2 acres of land where the elementary school campus once was.

The sale and price is expected to be final with a closing next month.

Plans call for the library to be built on the south end of the property. The remaining 2.5 acres is expected to be developed, but there are no specific plans as of yet.

Council approves tax levy

The 2019 continues to be finalized. The council approved a maximum tax levy of $1,844,912 for 2019. The mill rate is expected to be about 45.295. That’s 37.435 for the city and 7.86 for the library. The city serves as a pass-through of funds for the library. The library’s funding is the remitted directly to the library.

The city’s proposed budget will be published in the July 25 edition of The Mirror.

A public hearing will take place at the Aug. 6 council meeting. The board will then decide after the hearing whether to approve the 2019 budget.

Tongie Tidal Waves have big year

For the first time in team history, the Tongie Tidal Waves went undefeated.

Coach Janet Falk reported on the season to the council. She noted their were 147 swimmers and that the team went 4-0, with three of those victories coming at Tonganoxie Water Park.

She thanked the council for allowing the team to again utilize the city swimming pool. She said fans from visiting teams often speak with envy of Tonganoxie Water Park and its upkeep.

“All in all it was a phenomenal season,” Falk said.

Planning commission appointments approved

The council approved Monica Gee for another term and Crystal Hanson as a new member to the Tonganoxie Planning Commission.

Cynthia Stewart Grant also applied for the seat to which Hanson was appointed, while Howard Brewington applied for Gee’s seat.

Brewington also applied for Tonganoxie Recreation Commission.

Mayor Jason Ward appreciated Brewington continually wanting to get involved with community boards.

“Howie, keep raising your hand,” Ward said. “I wish we had 1,500 more people like him who had that passion.”

Franchise fee approved

Tonganoxie approved a franchise fee with Kansas Gas Service at Monday’s meeting.

The agreement is for a period of 15 years and includes a fee of 5 percent of the actual gross cash receipts collected by Kansas Gas from the sale, distribution and transportation of natural gas to all consumers within the corporate limits of Tonganoxie, payable in monthly increments.

Next meetings for city council, USD 464 school board

Tonganoxie City Council’s next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Tonganoxie City Council Chambers.

Tonganoxie USD 464 next will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the courthouse.