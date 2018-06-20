The first Tonganoxie Citizen Academy class officially graduated.

Members of the first academy class attended Monday’s City Council meeting.

Crystal Swann Blackdeer, Joanna Eibes, Amanda Hoffman, Clarence Hoffman, Janet Hofmeiester, Gretchen Manus, Chris Samll, Elizabeth Small and Jackson Willis all were in the first installment of the academy. Willis was unable to attend Monday’s recognition.

The academy was established to enhance citizen knowledge of operations and services, recruit informed and engaged residents to serve on city boards and commissions, encourage a unified community identity and increase in participation in city events and meetings.

The academy ran from February to May with four sessions lasting two to three hours each.

The first session served as an introduction. Class members also met the city council, city manager, assistant city manager, planning commission and city attorney. Other sessions focused on public works/water park, police department, and then fire and EMS department. Students took tours of the various departments and then had opportunities to engage with department heads about their various departments.