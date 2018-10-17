Plans for the rest of the land at the former Tonganoxie Elementary School campus were discussed in more detail at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The Tonganoxie City Council took steps forward at the last meeting with regards to the new library’s future on the south end of the former TES site.

On Monday, Kelley Hrabe of Prairie Fire Development in Kansas City presented to the council.

Hrabe told the council about potential plans for 36 residential units on the property. Though the property might not be exclusively for retired residents, it’s expected to have many of its residents fit that demographic. Council Member Curtis Oroke spoke of the demand for retirement living in Tonganoxie with waiting lists at various retirement communities within the city.

Hrabe said the development could be marketed toward seniors

During the presentation, Hrabe showed various residential projects throughout the state that have been completed. He also is familiar with the community, as residents Neil and Lynette Hayes are his in-laws.