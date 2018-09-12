Though there were many activities happening during the Sunflower Stroll, one might have caught the eye most Labor Day Weekend.

Artists could be seen around town painting various buildings and scenes.

Whether it was Tonganoxie Water Park, the depot, the pocket park during the street dance or a festive truck outside Midwest Carpet Center, there were many Tonganoxie subjects captured and told through artists’ paintings.

Leigh Coffman, Lynette Hayes and Jesse Charles, Sr. organized the first art contest and other art activities for this year’s Sunflower Stroll, the second installment of the new Tonganoxie festival.

Coffman said it was a fun event, but that she had hoped more Tonganoxie residents would have been able to experience the work.

“Next year we will be better prepared and people will know what’s going on and want to be there,” she said.

Tammie Dickerson won best of show, while Lynette Hayes placed first, Marcia Willman second and Christy Patterson third.

Dickerson also was first in quick paint. Judge for the event was John Hulsey.

Sunflower growing contest winners

A sunflower growing contest was part of this year’s Sunflower Stroll.

In the 6 and younger divisino, Juliana Brocato took first and Harrison Turner second in tallest plant. Juliana also won first for largest sunflower head.

In the 7-10 category, Heather Leeper took first and Isaiah Manus second for tallest plant.

Heather and Isaiah also went 1-2 for biggest sunflower head, while Isaiah won for most unusual plant. Josie Owens took second and Heather third in the category.

Kris Roberts was organizer of the event, with help from judges Jean Pearson and Erin Ellsworth.

The contest was the brainchild of Donna Wiley, longtime 4-H leader in Leavenworth County.

Sunflowers still in bloom

Anyone who hasn’t gotten their sunflower photos still have some opportunities to do so at Grinter Farms.

Kris Grinter posted yesterday on the Grinter Farms Facebook page that surprisingly there are many blooms happening and many more to come this week. The fields are a few miles south of Tonganoxie just west of U.S. Highway 24-40.