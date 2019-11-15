Archive for Friday, November 15, 2019

Tonganoxie Middle School finalist for Battle of Brains; students need help from community for online votes

Tonganoxie Middle School will try to land a finalist in the 2019 Battle of the Brains.

By Shawn Linenberger

November 15, 2019

Tonganoxie Middle School has a chance to win the 2019 Burns & McDonnell Battle of the Brains, but it needs help from online voters.

The Mirror will have more on this story in the Nov. 20 edition of The Mirror, but you also can read up on the project on the Battle of the Brains website and vote here.

Tonganoxie Middle School was named one of 20 finalists earlier this week.

People can vote once daily per valid email address until Nov. 22.

