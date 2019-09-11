This year’s Plein Art Festival brought 30 artists to Tonganoxie and received $3,600 in prize money Labor Day Weekend at the festival, which happened alongside the Sunflower Stroll in downtown Tonganoxie.

Ken Bini won the overall Best in Show award for his painting of a Tonganoxie scene. He received $500 for the winning painting. His painting will be the collectible print at next year’s festival.

Bini was one of 30 plein air artists competing in various paint-out competitions based on six paint-my-place paint outs and four public paint-outs.

Other winners were Cathy Kline for her Scheidt Farm painting, Denny Dowdy for Downtown Drugstore, Essence of Tonganoxie and Wizard of Paws, Lynette Hayes for Lynch Homestead, Sandy Braga for Art in the Park at Magnatech Park, Wanda Greene for Crescent Moon Winery, Jill Tichenor for Moon Over Tongie and Ken Bini for his scene at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site.

Art was set up in a gallery at Village Even Venue and winners were announced during a presentation there Aug. 31.

Other artists who participated were Alex Eikhoff, Carol Tinklepaugh, Cathie Thompson, Chris Willery, Cindy Stewart Grant, David Stewart, Donna Sigourney, JAce Stinson, Janet Manson, Jaqueline Smith, Jennifer Rivas, Jesse Pollard, Kathy Brecheisen, Kenneth Paynter, Kimberly Sincox, Kiomi Rath, Louanne Hein, Maria Roe, Rebecca Tombaugh, Tamela Wagner and Theresa Roe.

Winners were chosen by business or homeowners or by judges John Hulsey and JW Evans. Committee members for the art festival, Keyta Kelly, Marti Anderson, Rachel Kelly, Leigh Coffman and Cynthia Weaver, planned and organized the event as the first activity for the newly formed Tonganoxie Arts Council.

Street performers and food trucks also were part of the festivities.

The festival took place spanned four days, with the final day including more activities, including 15 art vendors that complemented Sunflower Stroll activities in the same area on Aug. 31.

The Sunflower Stroll, which also had various vendors, food trucks, music, a car cruise and movie night, took place near the art festival and continued until Sept. 1.