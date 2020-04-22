A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of a rural Leavenworth woman Thursday.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at noon Thursday to the two-vehicle accident in the 15700 block of Fairmount Road just west of 155th Street.

Officers found Angela Handke, 49, rural Leavenworth, in her 2012 Toyota Prius when they came on to the scene. Handke was determined to be dead when officers arrived.

Multiple witnesses provided matching statements, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The other vehicle, a 2005 Silverwheels fertilizer buggy driven by a 46-year-old rural Leavenworth man, was heading west on Fairmount Road when the passenger side wheels caught the edge of the road, sliding it into the ditch.

The buggy driver was attempting to correct his travel and while successfully returning to the road, the buggy was over-corrected, sending it across the center of the road into the eastbound lane and colliding with Handke’s Prius, which was heading east on the road.

The Prius sustained heavy damage and the top was completely sheared off, according to the report.

Officers reported that the driver of the buggy sustained minor injuries. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate wreck.