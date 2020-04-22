Tonganoxie Recreation Commission is encouraging youths in grades 2-8 to participate in its free free-throw competition.

Guardians will watch and initial the form when the participant makes at least 25 free throws each day. The scoring is as follows: 1 day = 1 point, 5 points = prize and 15 points = entry into a drawing for a new basketball. The challenge ends April 30.



Participants must use their backyard hoop and follow state and local guidelines on social distancing.

If participants don’t have a basketball hoop, youths can substitute 20 minutes of ball handling drills for the free-throw shooting exercise.

Print a registration form at tongierec.org/youth-sports.php and email it to tongierec@sunflower.com by May 4.