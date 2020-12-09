The Tonganoxie High boys and girls wrestling teams got off to a good start with season openers at Wamego and Basehor-Linwoo, respectively.

The boys went 20-7 in matches Saturday at WHS. That equated to 114 points for and 39 against.

Gabe Bailey and Noah Bakley both went 3-0 on the day, while Hunter Harris, Braden Moore and Grayson Sonntag each finished 2-0. Hunter Benedict, Connor Bruch, Brock Coleman, Wyatt Harris, Nick Lawson and Branden Martin each went 1-0 on Saturday.

Malik Newton finished the day at .500 with a 1-1 record and Garrett Edwards, Presley Herrig went 0-1. Cooper Jones finished the first competition of the year at 0-2.

On Friday, the girls team defeated Basehor-Linwood, 30-24, as the Chieftains won five matches to the Bobcats’ four matches.

Team members for the girls squad this season are Holly Bates, Jordyn Bosley, Holly Colvertt, Madison Daniels, Cadence Dare, Taylor Lux, Sage Mays, Natalee Shepard, Rachel Solwa and Anna Tochtrop.

Second-year THS wrestling coach Brett Delich said he was pleased with the first matches of the year for both the boys and girls teams.

“The first competition for both boys and girls squads went very well,” Delich said. “Each team performed the best they could.

After the competitions, we learned some things that we must work on to improve. Our focus is to continue to get better every day to reach our end of the season goals. Overall I am pleased with where the teams are at this point in the season. We will continue to get better every day.”

Tonganoxie will have its home opener Thursday with boys and girls duals against Pittsburg. Matches start at 5 p.m. Thursday at the THS gymnasium. Though only two fans per student-athlete will be admitted to matches due to COVID-19 protocols into late January at this point, more about Thursday’s battle with Pittsburg can be found online at tonganoxiemirror.com. The Mirror also is patterning with chieftainwrestlinglivestream.com in providing coverage of matches for fans to watch at home.

Teams are then on the road for a 5 p.m. triangular against Ottawa and Eudora in Ottawa. Both boys and girls teams will be competing in Eudora.

Tonganoxie’s final competition of 2019 is slated for 9 a.m. Dec. 19 with tournament in Tonganoxie. Both boys and girls teams will be competing at home that day.