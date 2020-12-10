The ever-changing sports schedule in the COVID-19 era took another turn Thursday for the Tonganoxie High boys wrestling team.

THS was set to face Pittsburg at home Thursday, but the dual was canceled earlier this week.

Enter new contests against Park Hill (Mo.) and Lansing.

Tonganoxie picked put two big victories on home-opening night for the Chieftains. THS defeated Park Hill, 51-23, and then Lansing, 58-17. The Chieftains next will compete Saturday with duals against Washburn Rural and St. Thomas Aquinas in Topeka.