COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop the Leavenworth County Youth Leaders this year.

In years past this group of Youth Leaders has baked and packaged cookies for the holiday season. In the current situation the world is in, the Youth Leaders needed to come up with something new to help out the community.

What better way to do that then have a “Not a Cookie Drive” event. On Dec. 12, 4-H Families could drive through and drop off canned vegetables, canned meat, canned fruit, toilet paper or any other items that they wanted to donate.

These Youth Leaders spread the word to their local 4-H Clubs in the Leavenworth County Area. When it was all collected and done, more than 700 items were received from six clubs: Reno Bobwhites, Glenwood, Basehor Rustlers, Happy Helpers, Bowling and Bell. These items were donated to the Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank on Dec. 14.

What a way to show support during this much needed holiday season!

Ethan Langford,

Reporter, LVCO Youth Leader

DECEMBER REPORT FOR GLENWOOD 4-H CLUB

The Glenwood 4-H Club’s monthly meeting took place Dec. 13 via Zoom.

Roll Call was “How are you all doing in school?” We had 51 members present. Although we couldn’t meet in person, the club is still working hard to support our community.

The club this month collected puzzles for the Basehor Assisted Living – Country Place Senior Living Home. Puzzles will help cheer up residents during the holiday season.

We also, as a club, collected canned food and items to help out the Leavenworth County Youth Leaders with their Not A Cookie Drive event.

Donations were delivered to Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank. December birthdays celebrated during the meeting were Connor Blizzard, Josh Brandenburg, Austyn Carmitchel, Nick Doering, Mary Habjan, Allison Myers, Konnor Roach and Leah Stallbaumer. Members who were present above gave their Projects Talks as well.

Song Leaders led us in singing “Frosty the Snowman.” Meeting was adjourned.

Bryce Langford,

Reporter, Glenwood 4-H