Tonganoxie Public Library will open the doors to its much-anticipated new space soon, but visitors will have to be without the library’s services for just more than a week as staff makes the transition to the new space The new library opens March 9 at Fourth and Shawnee streets, but the current library at Third and Bury streets closes its doors for good later this week.

The current library will close for good at 8 p.m. Thursday at Third and Bury streets and reopen March 9 with expanded hours at the new site.

The new library is set to have a soft opening March 9, with a grand opening planned for March 28.

Library officials will release more information about new hours and events planned for the grand opening soon.

Tonganoxie’s new library is nearly twice the size of the current library at Third and Bury streets. The new community room also is nearly double the size of the current room and has a divider, so it can be turned into two meeting spaces.

Voters approved funding for the library in 2017 as part of a 20-year 3/4-cent sales tax that is funding the library and infrastructure projects. The tax replaced the 10-year water park sales tax of the same rate that expired in September 2017.

The Tonganoxie City Council approved earmarking $3.75 million for the library, which is funded through bonds. That number covered building costs and land acquisition.

The new library was designed with the potential for expansion in the future as the community grows.