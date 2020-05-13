Today's news
Tonganoxie USD 464 board office moves to West Haven Baptist Church space as existing space gives way for THS construction
May 13, 2020
The board office officially has moved to West Haven Baptist Church.
District offices will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction begins in the coming weeks on the Tonganoxie High School campus.
The current board office on the campus will be taken down as part of the renovations.
The church offered its space for free, but the board is looking to provide compensation in some manner.
“We couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Feldkamp said.
The district office phone number, 913-416-1400, remains the same at the church, 1000 West St.
