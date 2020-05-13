Today's news

Tonganoxie USD 464 board office moves to West Haven Baptist Church space as existing space gives way for THS construction

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 13, 2020

The board office officially has moved to West Haven Baptist Church.

District offices will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction begins in the coming weeks on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

The current board office on the campus will be taken down as part of the renovations.

The church offered its space for free, but the board is looking to provide compensation in some manner.

“We couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Feldkamp said.

The district office phone number, 913-416-1400, remains the same at the church, 1000 West St.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment