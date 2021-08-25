ImmunoCare is having a Twilight Tonganoxie event with a food truck and live music to help develop interest and provide information about the organization.

The free public event will be 4 p.m. until sunset Saturday at Tonganoxie VFW Park. Donations, chairs and coolers are welcome at the event.

The ImmunoCare Foundation is launching, with initial plans to build a research lab in the Tonganoxie area.