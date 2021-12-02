Editor’s Note: The Mirror recently published a story about this year’s Leighty grant winners after recipients were announced at a ceremony Nov. 9 at 304 venue. This story gives a complete rundown of recipients and how they’ll utilize the funds.

This year’s Pete and Margaret Leighty Grant had 19 recipients totaling $70,370.

It marked the 12th year of the program, which now has provided local organizations and groups with $662,000 in grant money.

A committee of community members selects the grant recipients. The committee uses the grant guidelines to evaluate each grant request, foccusing on the priority areas, as well as the other characteristics listed in the guidelines. Priority areas are youth, education, history, pioneerism and Kansas heritage, agriculture, women’s issues, health, technology and family and consumer sciences.

Here is a list of recipients, with descriptions of how the grant money will be utilized:

Tonganoxie City Fire Department

$7,203.11 for Lucas automated CPR device

Funds will be used to purchase the Lucas Automated CPR Device.

This device provides high-quality, consistent chest compressions during a sudden cardiac arrest.

It has been shown to improve quality of chest compressions, thus being able to sustain life-saving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts.

Genesis Schools

$5,991.75 for Teach Expansion

The goal of this grant is to expand the school’s technology use in the classrooms of the upper grade students.

Funds will be used to purchase 24 Chrome Books and two charging stations.

K-State Research and Extension Leavenworth County Livestock Committee

$5,000 for swine barn wash rack upgrades at Leavenworth County Fairgrounds

The grant will provide funding to remodel the current swine barn wash racks to improve current conditions and construct 6 additional wash rack pens.

The committee will coordinate the project, which will be completed primarily with volunteer help — committee members as well as 4-H and FFA youth and families.

Leavenworth County Fair Association

$4,000 for new garage door for admin building

The fair association plans to remove the existing door and replace it with a new insulated door and opener.

The upgrade will provide a better functioning and energy efficient door.

Stranger Township Volunteer Fire Department

$4,714.50 for personal protective equipment, 3M Scott Sight and Pro Package

Funds will be used to purchase three thermal imaging cameras and accessories.

The devices provide firefighters with hands free thermal imaging.

They will be able to see heat signatures in smoke or in the dark, and the devices can also be used for nighttime search and rescues.

Tonganoxie Arts Council

$2,500 for 2022 Children’s Storytelling Festival

The Tonganoxie Arts Council is planning the Children’s Storytelling Festival for next year.

The goal of the festival is to instill the love of storytelling in children at an early age.



Storytelling helps to improve language skills and stirs imagination, as well as build confidence, improve writing skills and encourage a love of reading.



Tonganoxie Christian Church

$1,500 for conference room and classroom upgrades

The Christian Church plans to improve technology in rooms to be used for classes and community meetings.

The facility is used weekly for classes and meetings within the church and the school, and it is also available for use by other groups in the community.

The functionality of the rooms being upgraded will be improved, for both in-person and on-line presence.

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society

$7,000 for museum Improvements: roof, guttering and tuckpointing of museum and hay barn

The goal of this project is to increase the watertightness and moisture resistance of the museum buildings at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site.

There are three components to the project:

Replace the three-tab shingles on the roof of the milking parlor

Add guttering to the milking parlor and portions of the hay barn

Tuckpoint the milking parlor walls and the low stone walls on the hay barn

The Tonganoxie Community Historical Society has also received funds from Leavenworth County to fund a portion of this project.

Tonganoxie Lions Club

$500 for eyeglasses for youth

This grant will provide funding to purchase eye glasses for children whose family is unable to provide the needed glasses.

The Lions Club partners with Dr. Dean’s office, who provides an eye exam at no charge.

Tonganoxie Senior Citizens, Inc.

$1,150 for drape replacement for the Riford Room

The funds will be used to replace 47-year-old drapes.



Tonganoxie United Methodist Church

$5,000 for Grounded Coffee House

The goal of this project is to help fund the purchase of coffee house equipment for a new coffee house, to be located in Tonganoxie United Methodist Church’s 304 Venue.



The coffee house will provide Tonganoxie and area community youth, young adults, professionals and community members of any age a place to gather or work, read a book, or just grab a cup of coffee in an inviting place.



Tonganoxie USD 464 schools

$1,951.94 for TES and TMS band program instrument replacement, addition

The funds will be used to purchase two new pianos to be used with the band classes, one for TES and the other for TMS.

Tonganoxie Middle School eighth-grade technology class

$2,513.80 for TMS video camera acquisition

The goal of this project is to provide video cameras to students in order to teach them the technological skills of video design, film production and video editing.



By providing this digital medium, students will be able to effectively produce high quality videos on a range of different subjects.

The grant will be used to purchase 10 camcorder cameras.

TMS vocal music program

$2,308.08 for Project Personal Singing Space

The funds will be used to purchase two additional choir risers to match the ones purchased with a Leighty Trust grant awarded in 2018.

At that time five sets of risers met their needs.



However, after the pandemic hit, more risers were needed to allow the students to spread out.



Tonganoxie High School Agriculture Department

$4,198 for enhancing a new animal science program at THS

The goal of the project is to enhance the experiential opportunities for THS students enrolled in the Animal Science Program through research and practical hands-on experience with animal science and veterinary equipment

Funds will be used to purchase a Bovine Breeder AI Simulator and a Bovine AI Cervix Training Kit.

THS Agriculture Department

$7,500 for support toward certification

The grant proceeds will be used to purchase a weld bend tester, which will allow students to check the integrity of their welds.

This will help in preparing students to pass their welding certification and to be prepared for a job in the welding industry.

Tonganoxie Auto Tech

$2,300 for THS Auto Pressing Forward

The goal of this project is to purchase a safe 50 ton press to do suspension and steering repairs with the students for hands-on experience in the classroom.

This will allow students to learn how to safely and correctly repair front end suspension.

THS Photography Department

$4,789.50 for DSLR cameras

Tonganoxie High School is enhancing the photography department by offering additional class options.

This grant will allow for the purchase of 10 DSLR cameras.

The additional cameras will allow the students more opportunities to use them.

THS SADD

$250 for SADD chapter development

The goal is to further develop the Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter at Tonganoxie High School and bring awareness to the students and the community of the risks and pressures that challenge them in their daily lives.

The funds will help the chapter hold a few events to inform students about drug and alcohol abuse, bullying, suicide prevention and mental health issues.