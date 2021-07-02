It’s time for fireworks in Tonganoxie.

Sales started this morning for fireworks within city limits.

Residents also can discharge fireworks from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. starting today and continuing through Independence Day on Sunday.

Tonganoxie Water Park will be open Sunday, but the pool will close early at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the regular meeting of the Tonganoxie City Council will take place Tuesday due to city offices being closed Monday in honor of the holiday.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Council Chambers, 303 Bury St. Tonganoxie City Council normally meets the first and third Monday of each month unless those meeting nights fall on a holiday.

The next meeting after that will be 7 p.m. July 19. Meetings also can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.

As family and friends gather for the holiday weekend, city officials remind residents of some safety tips:

• Always read and follow label instructions.

• Always purchase high quality fireworks from a reliable, legitimate source.

• Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. Have a “designated shooter.”

• Have a source of water handy in case of fire.

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

• Older children should use fireworks only under close supervision.

• Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from onlookers, houses, and flammable materials.

• Light one device at a time; maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• Do not allow any running or horseplay while fireworks are being used.

• Never ignite devices in a container.

• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks; soak them with water and discard them safely.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off in case of fire.