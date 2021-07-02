Archive for Friday, July 2, 2021
Fireworks safety tips as Independence Day approvaches
July 2, 2021
It’s time for fireworks in Tonganoxie.
Sales started this morning for fireworks within city limits.
Residents also can discharge fireworks from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. starting today and continuing through Independence Day on Sunday.
Tonganoxie Water Park will be open Sunday, but the pool will close early at 4:30 p.m.
In addition, the regular meeting of the Tonganoxie City Council will take place Tuesday due to city offices being closed Monday in honor of the holiday.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Council Chambers, 303 Bury St. Tonganoxie City Council normally meets the first and third Monday of each month unless those meeting nights fall on a holiday.
The next meeting after that will be 7 p.m. July 19. Meetings also can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.
As family and friends gather for the holiday weekend, city officials remind residents of some safety tips:
• Always read and follow label instructions.
• Always purchase high quality fireworks from a reliable, legitimate source.
• Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. Have a “designated shooter.”
• Have a source of water handy in case of fire.
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use fireworks only under close supervision.
• Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from onlookers, houses, and flammable materials.
• Light one device at a time; maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Do not allow any running or horseplay while fireworks are being used.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks; soak them with water and discard them safely.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off in case of fire.
