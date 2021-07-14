Family entertainment show this week

The Linwood Community Library will host Jay and Leslie of Laughing Matters this week.

They will present the fun-filled show Nifty Tricks and Hare-Brained Stories starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library.

The program will feature juggling, animal-themed stories and lots of laughs perfect for the family. Highlights will include hat tricks, a bit of magic and the Tortoise and the Hare squaring off in a race.

Scams and fraud program through Council on Aging, Sheriff’s Office july 22

The Leavenworth County Council on Aging and a deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will present a program July 22 discussing various scams and fraud and how to avoid them.

The presentation will take place at 9 a.m. inside Linwood Community Library.

Call 913-301-3686 to register if you’d like to attend.



Virtual wolf program to be offered next week

The International Wolf Center will present a Zoom program called Wolves at Our Door starting at 7 p.m. July 22.

The Minnesota-based organization will talk about the complicated relationship between wolves and humans and how conflict often arises where they live in the same environment. Participants will hear about different myths and misinformation as well as how wolves and humans can peacefully coexist. The free program is hosted by the Linwood Community Library. Email Kim at downingk@linwoodlibrary.org to receive the link to attend.



Upcoming bingo night and food truck

Linwood will have an outdoor bingo night July 23 when the Linwood Community Library sets up their event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. that day.

This free event will be for all ages and will feature prizes for the winners. Barbwire Barbecue from Eudora also will have their food truck parked at the library from 6-8:30 p.m.

There will be some chairs and tables on hand, but participants may also bring their own if desired.

Register to play by calling 913-301-3686.