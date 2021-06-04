The candidate field for Tonganoxie City Council is filled with current and former council members, while the Tonganoxie school board races this year will have some new faces running.

The filing deadline was noon Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. Terms are expiring for three seats on each governing body.

City Council incumbents Rocky Himpel, Chris Donnelly and Loralee Stevens all filed in hopes of retaining their seats, while former Councilmember Curtis Oroke also filed. City Council positions are all at-large, so the top three vote-getters in November will win seats, with terms to begin in January.

USD 464 school board Positions 4, 5 and 6 are up for election this year.

School board president Jim Bothwell has filed for re-election for Position 4, while challengers Melissa Crowley and Linda Vernon also have filed.

Board vice president Chris Gratton is running for re-election for Position 6 and will face challenger Naola Vaughn in November.

Current board member Karen Bottary is running unopposed for Position 5.

July 13 is the last day to register to vote in advance of this year’s primaries.

The primary election is Aug. 3.

The last day to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 12, with the general election falling on Nov. 2.