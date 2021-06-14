A Tonganoxie High graduate is returning home for a position at his other alma mater.

Scott Aligo, who graduated from THS in 2000 and the University of Kansas in 2005, will be the director of scouting for Kansas football, KU head coach Lance Leipold announced Friday.

Aligo is one of three new members of the Jayhawks’ support staff. Leipold also announced a new role for another staffer.

Aligo and director of recruiting Greg Svarczkopf will play key roles in KU’s behind-the-scenes recruiting efforts.

Leipold also hired Stephen Matos as a senior offensive analyst and announced that Tory Teykl, who formerly held the title of director of football operations, will remain on staff as the director of player development.

“We’re very happy to have Scott, Greg, Tory and Stephen on our staff,” Leipold stated in a KU release.

Aligo joined the Jayhawks after working last year as Michigan State’s director of player personnel, a position he also held at Akron in 2019.

Earlier in his career, Aligo worked in the NFL for seven-plus years, most recently as a player personnel associate with Cleveland from 2014-15. Previously, Aligo worked for Kansas City as a personnel assistant from 2005-09.

Football has been a part of Aligo family for many years. Scott’s father, Gerard, worked as an assistant at Baker University in Baldwin City from 1988-91 and then served as head football coach at McLouth for 15 years before returning the BU sidelines in 2002. Gerard, who lives in Tonganoxie, retired from teaching at McLouth High a few years ago but continues to serve on the coaching staff at Baker.

Svarczkopf was Army’s director of recruiting before joining Leipold’s staff at KU. Svarczkopf first worked as Army’s director of on-campus recruiting before being promoted.

Prior to his time with Army football, Svarczkopf spent three years at New Mexico, working his way up from graduate assistant to director of recruiting.

“This is a critical time in recruiting, and Scott and Greg both have accomplished backgrounds in that area and bring great experience and evaluation skills,” Leipold said.

Matos, like so many of KU’s new assistants and staff members, followed Leipold to Lawrence from Buffalo. Matos spent the previous two years as a UB graduate assistant, focusing on the defensive line in 2019 and the offensive line in 2020.

Leipold expects Matos “will be a great addition here with his strong work ethic and deep knowledge of our system and culture.”

Matos joins Kevin Wewers as a senior analyst for the KU offense. The defensive senior analysts are Jordan Peterson, Chris Woods and Brock Caraboa. KU also has two senior special teams analysts — Luke Roth and Taiwo Onatolu — and two quality control staffers — Travis Partridge for the offense and Thomas Wells for the defense — in place.

Teykl first came to KU in 2020, when she was hired as an assistant athletic director for football operations, after holding that same job at Texas for the previous three years.

“I’m extremely excited to retain Tory on staff and transition her to this role,” Leipold said. “She will be a tremendous asset teaming up with (director of football relations) Darrell Stuckey to provide our (players) with outstanding support.”

— Mirror editor Shawn F. Linenberger contributed to this story.