Events celebrating veterans will be taking place later this week.

The 102nd annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade in downtown Leavenworth. Staging for the parade starts at 9 a.m. and then the parade itself begins at 10:30 a.m.

Grand Marshal will be Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth.

Honorary Grand Marshal is the Cavalry Angels JROTC at Leavenworth High School.

On Friday, The Tonganoxie school district again will be honoring local veterans as another way to celebrate Veterans Day.

Tonganoxie High School will be the site for the third annual veterans appreciation ceremony in USD 464.

The event will start at 1:30 p.m. Friday, the day after the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade in Leavenworth.

Quilts of Valor again will be presented as part of the Tonganoxie school’s festivities.

This year there will be five quilts presented at the THS gymnasium.

Veterans and their families will be seated in chairs on the court, with THS students seated in the upper-level bleachers.

USD 464 Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said Tonganoxie Post 9271 selects the quilt recipients.

“I think it’s very important that they honor their own nominees,” Feldkamp said Tuesday.

The Tonganoxie quilting club assembles various quilts for veterans. Tonganoxie quilters have made two of the quilts, while Kansas City-area quilters have created three more.

This year’s recipients are Robert “Bob” Cooper, Ken Quarles, Don Sharp and Delbert Felts. George Cooper’s family also will be given a fifth quilt. George Cooper was a longtime Tonganoxie resident and volunteer who died earlier this year at the age of 100.

There also will be music from Tonganoxie High School band and vocal students, along with a video presentation.

Local veteran and former state representative Jim Karleskint will be the guest speaker for the event.

“The music and the honoring of the five members is very touching,” Feldkamp said.