25 years ago: Oct. 23, 1996

The week was filled with memories and visitors at the Moving Wall in Tonganoxie’s/VFW Park. Many Kansas City residents got word that the wall would be ready to go on Wednesday and showed up on and off all day long. Speakers included Larry Meadows, Father Mark Goldasich, Jim Rogers, Al Patterson, former 5th District State Senator Al Ramirez the first day, with many more throughout the week.

Who’s Who has included Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce president Connie J. Torneden in their 1996-97 edition. Published by Marquis Who’s Who, the publication serves as a guide to what is referred to as “26,000 of today’s most influential Midwesterners.”

50 years ago: Oct. 28, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gallagher have returned from a vacation trip to Texas and Old Mexico.

A career in engineering is the goal of Alan Wiley, Lawrence, state award winner in the 4-H petroleum power awards program.

The family of Haskell Creason, formerly of Tonganoxie, held a family reunion Sept. 18, at the Community Center in Springfield, Mo., with 57 in attendance.

75 years ago: Oct. 17, 1946

Plans are moving ahead for the community festival for Halloween. Readers will certainly remember the town event sponsored by the Community Club. Once again, we will have a costume parade with prizes for preschool, elementary, high school and adult participants. A free dance will be held in the high school auditorium with a local orchestra and two bands. A free picture show will be running at the Royal Theatre for anyone in costume. The grand prize for best costume is $3. Shake loose your inhibitions and come out and have fun!

A fire which started in forty tons of coal stored in the furnace room at the high school caused quite a stir. Fumes spread over the building and classes had to be dismissed for two days in order to clear hallways and classrooms.

The Republican party is planning to bring its battle to the Tonganoxie area this next Tuesday with Les Hagaman as speaker. The GOP candidate is running for speaker of the house and is hoping to stir up some voter interest with this rally. The Democrats are holding large rallies as well to get the vote out. Tonganoxie is the largest precinct in the county so there is tremendous interest here.

Don Roberts has purchased the Phillips “66” Station on the corner of West Fourth Street. He can grease your car, check your oil, and wash your windshield. Plus, he’ll fill your tank and sell you stove gasoline too. Wonderful service that we here in Tonganoxie hope continues for generations to come.

100 years ago: Oct. 20, 1921

August A. Diekman, who has had a force of men digging the big well for the city water works, has reached a depth of ninety-four feet, and stopped just on top of a strata of lime rock.

The well was dug six feet in diameter until a solid foundation of rock was reached to hold the casing when it was gradually enlarged as it went down, to a diameter of ten feet.

There is forty feet of a gray sandstone water bearing rock.

The two small wells have been delivering about 30,000 gallons of water every twenty-four hours or 60,000 gallons of water per day.

The big well under tests delivered water at the rate of 133,920 gallons in twenty-four hours.

After the above test a drift of four feet by six by three was dug in the side of the well after which a test was made showing 148,000 gallons of water in twenty-four hours.

These figures are a vindication of those who contended for the big well plan, and the cost will be cheap when the advantages to be derived from an inexhaustible supply of water is considered.

125 years ago: Oct. 22, 1896

Ed F. Jones, of Holton, held the attention of a large audience until late Thursday evening, in Laming’s Hall. Jones is the best campaigner that ever spoke in Tonganoxie. He can show opposition fallacies in the most ridiculous light and keeps the audience in a continuous round of laughter. This becomes infectious, an even populists and democrats are compelled to join in the mirth. There was only one man in the audience who never smiled.

When the speaker ceased there was a rush to shake his hand, and even members of the opposition were in the throng. More scholarly political addresses have been made here, but none that suited the people as well as this one. Messrs. Snyder, Spray, Perkins and Judge Porter each made a few remarks at the beginning of the meeting.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Edmund G. Stanley, will speak this evening, in Laming’s Hall, under the auspices of the McKinley Club. Congressman Broderick will speak tomorrow evening at the same place.

Judge Foote roasted the money power at Laming’s Hall, last night, but no one has yet detected any odor of burning flesh. The hall was not full, but Foote was.

He was just loaded with flapdoodle. The speaker flatly declared he wanted cheap money. He said the old soldiers had been drawn into the conspiracy to keep up the value of the high-priced dollars by being given a two-hundred cent dollar in payment of pensions, while the real conspirators were getting big pay in valuable money. He stated the purchasing power of the dollar would be decreased while the price of commodities would be raised.

Foote said people did not need to borrow money. All that was necessary was to establish free coinage and the man who was compelled to borrow money could go to Colorado and dig it out! The faithful laughed and loudly applauded. The statement was so funny that even the picture of Bryan upon the wall visibly grinned.

Foote tried to lead his bearers to believe by inference, that silver passed only for its bullion value in England.

He stated that when gold was taken to England it was weighed and only accepted at its bullion value. This statement is true.

Uncle Sam, however, does not take his own gold coin back if the abrasion is greater than on-half of one per cent, and England cannot be expected to do otherwise. Silver dollars are taken at face value in England less cost of transportation back, and our government always takes silver at its face value as long as the stamp is visible.