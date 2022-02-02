Today's news
Tonganoxie Public Library offering multiple game sessions
February 2, 2022
Bingo, Bunco and dominoes all are offered on varying days each month at the Tonganoxie Public Library.
Patrons can visit the library at 1 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month for Bingo. Then, from 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month the library offers Bunco. Finally, from 1-3 p.m. every Friday, visitors may gather for some organized playing of dominoes.
