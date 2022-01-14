Records and rankings indicate that this year’s Tonganoxie Invitational Basketball Tournament could be a doozy in both the girls and boys brackets.

Both boys and girls brackets have two ranked teams in the field, with the Wamego girls No. 2 and the Eudora girls No. 4 in Class 4A. The Eudora boys are No. 2 and the Tonganoxie boys No. 5 in 4A as well.

In addition, the boys bracket has seven of eight teams with winning records as of Friday.

First-round boys games start Jan. 17, while girls games start with first-round action Jan. 18.

The invitational is the second-oldest in the state, dating back to 1956.

It’s second to only Dodge City’s annual tournament, which, interestingly enough, Tonganoxie went to in 1966 while still hosting its own tourney without fielding a team.

Boys bracket games start with quarterfinal games Jan. 17.

In the boys bracket, Eudora (5-1) takes on Jeff West (0-7) at 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Wamego (5-2) meets De Soto (4-2) at 4:30 p.m. and Metro Academy (15-3) takes on Holton at 6 p.m. Tonganoxie (6-2) then takes on Bonner Springs (4-3) at 7:30 p.m.

On Jan. 18, the girls quarterfinals are as follows: De Soto (3-3) vs. Bishop Ward (1-3) at 3 p.m., Eudora (6-1) vs. Blue Valley West (3-4) at 4:30 p.m., Bonner Springs (3-4) vs. Holton (3-4) at 6 p.m. and Wamego (7-0) vs. Tonganoxie at 7:30 p.m.

Winners of the four quarterfinal boys games will advance in the championship bracket and play at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, while the losers of the quarterfinal games will play at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Winners of the four girls quarterfinal games will play at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, while the losers of those games will play in consolation bracket matchups at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day.

The tournament will wrap up Jan. 22 with seventh-place games at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, for the girls and boys at the west gymnasium and fifth-place games 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively, for the girls and boys at the east gymnasium.

The third-place and championship games for this year’s tournaments will be in the east gymnasium: 1 p.m. (girls third-place game), 2:30 p.m. (boys third-place game), 5 p.m. (girls championship) and 6:30 p.m. (boys championship).