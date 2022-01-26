Tonganoxie High School will be having an open house next week to showcase its new learning center.

The two-story addition to the THS campus will be open 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, to visitors.

There won’t be any formal tours, but staff will be on hand to assist patrons as they check out the new addition to the campus.

Students moved into the new area with the beginning of the second semester earlier this month.

There also will be a dedication of the middle flagpole outside the main entrance.

Longtime Tonganoxie resident JW Evans donated the flag pole.

In addition, members of the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society will be on hand to discuss the various scenes from history depicted in a new mural that has been installed in the learning center’s library, or media center, area.

Next week’s print edition of The Mirror also will have a special section commemorating the learning center. Advertising sponsorship also is available for those pages. For more information, contact Peter Steimle at psteimle@ljworld.com or 785-832-7119.