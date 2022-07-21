Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be utilizing the former city council chambers in Tonganoxie.

The pet food company’s agreement with the city of Tonganoxie was approved at a recent Tonganoxie City Council meeting. Hill’s will use the space at 321 Delaware St. for business needs as the company continues to build its $250 million plant at Tonganoxie Business Park that’s expected to cover at least 300,000 square feet.

Hill’s hasn’t started using the space yet, but the agreement started July 1.