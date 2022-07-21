Today's news

Hill’s to use former city council chambers in Tonganoxie

The Tonganoxie Business Park sign greets visitors at the park's entrance in this January 2020 file photo. HIll's Pet Nutrition announced Friday plans to build a plant at the park that's expected to employ 80 people by 2025.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 21, 2022

Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be utilizing the former city council chambers in Tonganoxie.

The pet food company’s agreement with the city of Tonganoxie was approved at a recent Tonganoxie City Council meeting. Hill’s will use the space at 321 Delaware St. for business needs as the company continues to build its $250 million plant at Tonganoxie Business Park that’s expected to cover at least 300,000 square feet.

Hill’s hasn’t started using the space yet, but the agreement started July 1.

