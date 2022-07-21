Tonganoxie High School’s new administrative team officially became complete earlier this month when they were approved at a board meeting July 6.

Cody Witte, who has been the activities director/assistant principal the past two years, is the new THS principal. He replaces Mark Farrar, who stepped down after nine years in Tonganoxie, first as Tonganoxie Middle School principal and then THS principal.

A longtime TMS teacher will now step into Witte’s role as activities director and also will take the helm of a new position: dean of students. Josey Eastes will have the dual roles after 13 years at TMS as seventh-grade social studies teacher.

Kelly Hoopes will begin her second year as THS assistant principal.

Tonganoxie USD 464 board members also approved other personnel recommendations during a special meeting July 6 and additional recommendations during their regular meeting July 11.

Contract/work agreements approved July 11 were Nick Butler, Tonganoxie High School special education interrelated teacher (one-year contract); and Nick Johnson, Tonganoxie Middle School social studies teacher (one-year contract).

A resignation also was approved for Javier Trujillo, THS assistant coach for boys and girls soccer.

Recommendations approved July 6 for contract/work agreements were Tiffani Lang, Shanna Sparks and Megan Rauh, transportation; Nicole Martin, building aide; Christy Angell, library aide; Julie Purin, Tonganoxie Elementary School music teacher; Tiffany Trent, THS special education paraprofessional; Kaycie Odell, TES kindergarten aide; Lauren Ingram, TES special education interrelated teacher; and Kirk Baggett, DAC custodian.

In additional Heather Norris, TES special education interrelated teacher, was released from her contract.

The board approved other action items during the meeting, including:

l Becky Ambrosia Nasalroad as engagement specialist contingent upon a background check.

l Teacher negotiations with Tonganoxie Teachers Association and contracts for all building administrators.

l 2022-23 academic calendar

l Jim Bothwell and Chris Gratton as board president and vice president, respectively.