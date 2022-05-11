Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Graduation is Saturday for McLouth High Class of 2022

Dakota Schupp makes his way into Saturday's McLouth High School graduation ceremony at Stan Braksick Sports Complex in style with colorful socks and yellow Crocs. Schupp was one of three co-valedictorians in the MHS Class of 2020.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 11, 2022

McLouth High School will bid farewell to its Class of 2022 with commencement exercises this weekend.

MHS graduation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gold Gymnasium at MHS. This year’s graduating class has 37 seniors.

Before family and friends celebrate the students at Saturday’s graduation, there will be the annual baccalaureate at 7 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Union St. in McLouth.

