McLouth High School will bid farewell to its Class of 2022 with commencement exercises this weekend.

MHS graduation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gold Gymnasium at MHS. This year’s graduating class has 37 seniors.

Before family and friends celebrate the students at Saturday’s graduation, there will be the annual baccalaureate at 7 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Union St. in McLouth.

