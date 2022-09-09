A Tonganoxie Elementary School student was killed in an automobile accident on Labor Day.

According to information released through the Tonganoxie School District. Greyson DeGraeve, 9, a third-grader at TES, died in the accident. The district provided initial information that a student tragically died in an accident, and then provided additional information at the family’s request.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family, and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time,” the information said.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at West Haven Baptist Church in Tonganoxie.

The family will receive friends at the church from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Burial will be in Fall Creek Cemetery, Leavenworth.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Greyson Lee DeGraeve Memorial Fund at First State Bank and Trust in Tonganoxie.

A GoFundMe page also has been established for the family. $21,930 had been raised on the page. To donate, click on the site here.

An obituary for Greyson can be found on the Qusienberry Funeral Home website here.