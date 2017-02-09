10 years ago: Feb. 7, 2007

“Tonganoxie Phil” saw his shadow Friday morning, and predicted another six more weeks of winter. Stevens began his career as Tonganoxie Phil several years ago when a KBEQ radio disc jockey contacted him. Stevens said he thinks it started because Tonganoxie sounds a bit like Punxsutawney and perhaps the DJ picked up a phone book selecting the first Phil he came across.

Kody Campbell, a Tonganoxie Middle School seventh-grader, scored the first basket by a TMS basketball player in the new TMS gymnasium. Kody was given the basketball as a momento of the game. Coach Phil Jeannin wrote on the basketball some vital statistics, such as what date the basket was made and at what point in the basketball game.



Leavenworth County commissioners on Thursday approved plans to upgrade and expand the closed-circuit TV system at the center and its jail. Cost of the project was put just under $57,000 and will include 32 additional digital cameras, two digital video recorders and six new color monitors.

25 years ago: Feb. 12, 1992

Pat Jeannin was elected president of the Leavenworth County Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) at their annual meeting held in Tonganoxie last week. Jeannin succeeds Kevin Holton, Tonganoxie, who has served as president for the past eight years.

Maryann and Fred Needham enjoy the Saturday night dancing at the fairgrounds on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays. Maryann also said that a group of dancers also meet at their home for round dancing on Monday evenings.

Four THS art students received recognition for their work which was exhibited in the Scholastic Art Awards Kansas Regional Exhibition held in Wichita. Ryan Price, Kelli Shilling, Laura Andrews and Willie Chenowith all had work chosen to be entered into this very select and prestigious exhibit.

50 years ago: Jan. 26, 1967

Tonganoxie Troop 75 Scoutmaster Bill Seymour is the first Tonganoxie man to be awarded the St. George Award at the St. Peter’s Cathedral in Kansas City Kansas.

A real estate advertisement for 100 acres with home, 2 barns and pond was specially priced at $18,000 with $4000 down.

The Soil Conservation Annual meeting recapped the building of 33 farm ponds, 32 erosion control dams and over 30 miles of terraces last year.

Walter Cunningham , cousin of Dorothy Hunter, is now a member of Apollo 1 primary crew following the death of the first crew last week.

Basehor-Linwood School District election resulted in the purchase of 800 additional copies of the Mirror for mailing to each patron making it the largest circulation to date.

Karen S. Turner becomes Tonganoxie’s 1967 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow following ranking first in the homemaking written and attitude test.

Avon is looking for a representative for the Stranger Township area.

75 years ago: Feb. 5, 1942

All federal time tables, railroad, bus and radio schedules will be advanced one hour in accordance with new regulations. The purpose of this Daylight Saving Time is just that - to save our precious energy to help fight the war in Europe. People will go to bed one hour earlier, in order to get up one hour earlier. One hour less of kilowatt power will help with electric bills and our defense efforts. On a humorous note - roosters won’t know the difference!

Schools have dropped the idea of a six day week-at least for the time being. The farmers report that having boys to work the weekends is of great value to them. Many of the young men are happy to be leaving the reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic to five days, anyway.

Housing shortages mean that you should keep your home in good repair. Fix up an apartment or attic room to rent and get some extra cash for that oil and gas. Jewel Semi-Hard Windsor Soft Coal will be available for purchase once our supplies run out.

Bud Seufert thumbed his way from Manhattan to Tonganoxie, thus avoiding using precious rubber tires. He said the trek took him two hours and he arrived just in time to celebrate his mother’s birthday. Bud enjoyed the usual ham, eggs, fried chicken and cake.

100 years ago: Feb. 8, 1917

WR Constant, an early day resident of Tonganoxie, died at his home in Lawrence last Thursday, at the age of 80 years. The body was taken to Illinois for burial. Mr. Constant lived for a long time on the farm now owned by George Seeber, two miles west of town. Later he moved to Tonganoxie and was in business here. He was a prominent Methodist church worker when living in town. He left here about 34 years ago, and has been living in Lawrence many years. He leaves two sons and two daughters.

125 years ago: Feb. 11, 1892

There is a good opening in town now for a green house that will raise all varieties of early and late plants.

The opportunity is worth close investigation.

At the April election Leavenworth city will vote $30,000 in bonds to a company who will bridge the Missouri river where once floated the pontoon bridge. The MaPac, will reconstruct the old union depot to the south to permit trains to run off the bridge on to Choctaw street. It will be both a wagon and a railroad bridge.