25 years ago: Feb. 19, 1992

Feb. 24 marks the first anniversary of the new Tonganoxie Library, and what a great year it has been. Dr. Dean and family donated a magnifying machine for visual assistance for those who need it. The Friends of the Library and the Genealogy Society purchased a micro film machine. The library is open more hours thanks to Winnie Turner, Tonganoxie Librarian, and the volunteers who assist during the day.

Over the next several weeks Granny’s Hilltop will become T’s Hilltop. Jim and Teresa Stark of Winchester bought the restaurant and night spot from Wilma and Bill Plake, who had owned and operated Granny’s for eight years. A Grand Opening is scheduled for April 3rd, with special drink prices and a band.

The children and grandchildren of Bill and Mary Latham hosted a dinner Sunday at the Eldridge Hotel in Lawrence in celebration of the Latham’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Nan’s Plants, a local greenhouse run by Nan and Melvin Bundy was spotlighted this week. The business is now five years old - it started when Nan was having problems getting black diamond watermelons to grow from seed. Melvin build her a small greenhouse, and then the business took off from there.

50 years ago: Feb. 9, 1967

The Mirror reported that Lt. Perry Walters USN-DC, stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, called his parents by shortwave that was relayed by phone from San Francisco on Saturday.

The Reuter Pipe Organ Company of Lawrence has just built its largest pipe organ for a church in Fort Worth, TX costing a little more than $150,000.

Shilling Electric was having free professional portraits on February 11th from 10 -6.

The Sertoma Club’s Chicken Dinner fund raiser for the Youth Recreation fund was $1.50 for adults and $1 for children on Sunday at Bud’s Café.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the Tonganoxie basketball team is in the state top 5 teams for Class A.

The KLWN radio station advertisement included a request to phone in local news.

75 years ago: Feb. 12, 1942

Uncle Sam wants YOU! A second draft registration will take place this coming Monday, February 16. This order is compulsory to all men ages 20 to 44. Many volunteers have registered since the USA entered into this world wide conflict, however, there is a possibility that others will be needed. Tonganoxie City Hall will be the location for Leavenworth County.

Defense Council committees continue to be formed, including tire boards, Red Cross and girl scouts. These volunteer individuals will ensure that our citizens will be thrifty and mindful of rationing goods.

The Car Conservation Plan is designed to keep America’s cars rolling for the duration of this conflict. A mobile nation is a strong nation!

Leavenworth Tri-County Basketball Tournament will be held in Basehor next week. Tournament tickets are $0.85 each.

Don’t pour precious vitamins down the sink in your cooking water. Contact your food cooperative and learn how to save those protective ingredients that will help your family grow and stay healthy. You may know how to cook, but can you cook properly?

Do you have a loved one on the night shift? Feed your family a healthy meal to fuel every operation at the plant from blueprint to bomber. Give your best effort to make America powerful.

100 years ago: Feb. 15, 1917

Bond Ordinance Passed. The city council passed the ordinance providing for the issuing of $40,000 bonds to pay for a water system at its session Monday evening. The bonds are to be of the denomination of $500, and are to bear interest at the rate of four and a quarter percent. The bonds are payable in twenty years, but the city reserves the right to pay off any or all at any interest paying time after six years. On account of the report of the engineers saying that a proper water test can be made with six inch holes, another deal was made with Henry Hawkins to do the drilling at $1.00 per foot and 25 cents extra for casing.

125 years ago: Feb. 18, 1892`

Ad: Having been successful in buying out a store in Leavenworth, we have decided to return from whence we came. But we intend to give some very rare bargains. It is much easier to move money than goods. Therefore, all good will be sold at or below COST. We wish to thank the people of Tonganoxie and vicinity for their liberal patronage, Perkins Dry Goods Store, Tonganoxie.

J. H. Rodrow informs us that his gang of men is now cutting walnut logs on Mud Creek and Little Stranger. Most of the logs are shipped direct to Liverpool, though some go to Glasgow and Hamburg.

Another specimen of fine horse flesh arrived from Illinois Saturday evening – consigned to Henry Balliett. It was the imported Percheron stallion, Theligny. Leavenworth county has a good many fine horses, and there is no stable that will exceed Mr. Balliett’s in this respect.

Eyes Open and make a break for John G. Kirby’s Store for quick sales and lowest cash price.