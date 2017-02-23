Officials have deemed Tonganoxie Middle School to be safe Thursday afternoon after a student reported a threat being written in a bathroom stall.

The student reported the note being found in a boys' bathroom about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Tonganoxie USD 464.

Tonganoxie police were called to TMS to investigate the threat and assess the credibility.

Students are safely secured in classrooms and Tonganoxie police have searched lockers and determined the building to be safe, according to the statement.

“We consider any threats to be very serious," said Tonya Phillips, interim district superintendent, in the statement. "The safety of our children and our community are our top priority.

"Thankfully, no weapons were located during the search of Tonganoxie Middle School."

Tonganoxie police are reviewing video footage of the area outside the bathrooms and determining how to proceed with the investigation. Additional police will be at TMS the rest of Thursday and Friday for extra precautionary reasons.

The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

Last March, a threatening note also was found in a Tonganoxie High School bathroom. Investigation into that incident didn't determine who wrote that note.