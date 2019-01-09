Moving forward into 2019: Tonganoxie options for healthy living in the new year

The celebrations, the presents, the scrumptious dressing and cookies and candy. Oh, and those beverages.

The holidays often are a great time to celebrate with family and friends and indulge a bit or a lot.

But now it’s time for a fresh start.

Have you started some resolutions or have some general goals for the new year?

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission might be able to help with that.

The Beatty Field track, Chieftain Park, VFW Park and the Chieftain Trail that connects many segments of town all are great resources that still can be used in the winter months. But when an ice storm comes or a heavy snow, those options aren’t always the best.

TRC offers a free program of winter indoor walking in the Tonganoxie High School west campus hallways.

Walkers can utilize the program 6:45-7:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays when school is in session.

If you’re interested in walking, you can register by calling 913-845-3502.

TRC staff also reminds residents to not forget about their mental health.

That means putting down the electronics — as hard as that may be — and learn a new skill or hobby.

TRC offers crochet classes for a variety of skill levels from beginners to more advanced.

The recreation commission also offers Spanish, You can learn some of the common words and phrases that might help out on a trip or just communicating better with friends, families and co-workers. The next session of Spanish is scheduled to begin in February.

Pottery is another class TRC offers for adults that can be great to de-stress and get the creative juices flowing. Classes begin in March.

Back to walking, or if running is more your pace, a Facebook group called Run Tongie Run recently was created as a way for running enthusiasts to gather for runs in the area.

If you’re wanting to join a gym in the new year, Free State Fitness is always an option. The business offers equipment for weightlifting and exercise. It also continues to offer other opportunities, including the ever-popular SHRED workouts.

Keeping with that mental health and addressing those aching muscles, you can de-stress by checking out massage therapy options in and around Tonganoxie.

And as they say in “Parks and Recreation,” on occasion one should try to “treat yo self.”

That could be in the form of a pedicure or manicure at one of the many local salon and spas.

Diet and weight-loss programs also are out there for anyone wanting to alter their current eating practices.

One option for those wanting to engage in a group setting is Weight Watchers.

Though Tonganoxie doesn’t currently offer any weekly meeting times, there are several in the area. Plus, if you’re traveling, you can attend a meeting wherever available. For more, go to weight watchers.com. Here is the list of local meetings:

Basehor

• Community National Bank, 15718 Pinehurst Drive, 5:30 p.m. Mondays.

• Falcon Lakes Golf Club, 4605 Clubhouse Drive, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Lansing

• Condotels Suites, 801 W. Eisenhower, 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays.

Kansas City, Kan.

• Village West Family Church, 2205 N. 102nd St., 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Lawrence

• WW Studio Lawrence, 2104 W. 25th St., 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturdays.