Tonganoxie High School student killed in KCK double shooting; classmate in critical condition

A Tonganoxie High School student was killed and another injured in a double shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Kan.

Kansas City police identified the homicide victim as Bradley J. Samsel, 18, of Tonganoxie.

He was a senior at Tonganoxie High School.

The second person shot in the incident, also a senior at THS, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition, according to police.

Law enforcement officials are investigating Samsel’s death as a homicide.

Officers responded just before 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Freeman Ave. Officers found Samsel and his classmate suffering from gunshot wounds. Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department personnel also responded and confirmed Samsel dead at the scene.

Tonganoxie school district officials sent out an alert to THS parents that Samsel had died Monday.

“The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our students and staff,” the email read. “Our focus during this time will be to provide support for all who need it.”

A crisis team was on campus Wednesday for students and school personnel. Counselors will be available as long as they are needed, the email said.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).