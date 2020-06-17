Archive for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Winchester man injured in one-vehicle accident west of Tonganoxie
June 17, 2020
A one-vehicle accident last week sent a 54-year-old Winchester man to a local hospital.
The accident occurred about 7:39 a.m. June 16 on Kansas Highway 16 at 259th Street. The Jefferson County resident was driving a 1999 Saab when a distraction in the vehicle caused the vehicle to partially exit the highway and overturn, according to reports from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. The man sustained various injuries, including a cut to the head. The man was taken to LMH Health in Lawrence. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Officers continue to investigate the accident.
