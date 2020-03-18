The COVID-19 pandemic has forced two Tonganoxie restaurants to temporarily close, while others are offering carryout and some delivery options.

Its grocery store also has designated certain shopping hours be reserved for people most susceptible to the virus.

Brothers Market has announced that, effective Thursday, it will be open to senior citizens 65 and older, residents with increased susceptibility to serious illness and expectant mothers from 7-9 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It then will be open to the general public 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on those days.

Dollar General’s corporate offices announced its senior hour encouragement in which it strongly encourages the first hour of operations be dedicated solely to senior citizens shopping, along with closing an hour early so that employees can clean and re-stock shelves.

The store will be open to the general public until 8 p.m. Sundays.

Tonganoxie Business Association and The White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of KC have been using Facebook to promote Tonganoxie restaurants as the pandemic continues.

Rice House and Jalapeños Mexican Grill have announced that they will be temporarily closed. Jalapeños will be closed until April 1 due to customer and staff health concerns in light of the pandemic, per its social media posts. Rice House’s sign simply states that the restaurant is temporarily closed.

1866 Bar and Grill

Carryout: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Delivery, 4-7 p.m. within 10 miles of the restaurant for $3 delivery fee.

AJUUA Mexican Grill & Cantina

Carryout: Customers can call for specials and carryout questions

Flashbacks

Carryout: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Delivery: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gambinos

Carryout/pickup: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Delivery: Starting at 5 p.m. daily. There also is a drive-thru window.

Due to health department regulations, Gambinos currently is not offering its buffet, but will have lunch specials 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grandpa's Burger Box

The pickup and carryout restaurant is offering its summer hours again: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Helen's Hilltop

Carryout: Starts at 11 a.m.

Sonic Drive-In

Patio dining is not available, but carhops will continue delivering food to customer stalls while taking additional precautions and cleaning measures during the pandemic.