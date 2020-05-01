Today's news

Local man dies in UTV accident northwest of Linwood

By Shawn Linenberger

May 1, 2020

A Local man was killed in a utility task vehicle accident Thursday on private property south of Interstate 70.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 14300 block of 206th Street roughly 2 miles south of I-70 and 3 miles northwest of Linwood.

Harold Turner, 59, was operating a Polaris RAZR four-wheeler with roll bar when his vehicle hit a drain culvert and overturned on private property, according to a Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office Turner sustained injuries during the rollover and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment