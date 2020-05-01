A Local man was killed in a utility task vehicle accident Thursday on private property south of Interstate 70.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 14300 block of 206th Street roughly 2 miles south of I-70 and 3 miles northwest of Linwood.

Harold Turner, 59, was operating a Polaris RAZR four-wheeler with roll bar when his vehicle hit a drain culvert and overturned on private property, according to a Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office Turner sustained injuries during the rollover and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.