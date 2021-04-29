Baccalaureate service is Sunday

The McLouth High School Class of 2021 and McLouth Ministerial Alliance invite the public to join them for baccalaureate service at 7 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church.

The community is welcome to celebrate with the graduates, as we thank God for what He has accomplished in the past, and pray for His continued blessings upon their lives.

National Day of Prayer is next week

National Day of Prayer is May 6.

This annual observance encourages people of all faiths to humbly pray for our nation, seeking God’s guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.

