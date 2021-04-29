Washburn University announced the awarding of three Richey Scholarships last week, one of which will go to a Tonganoxie High School senior.

Jacob Howell, Tonganoxie, is one of three incoming WU students to earn the scholarship for the 2021-22 school year. The Richey Scholarship is Washburn’s premier scholarship. Renewable for four years, the $7,000 award can provide $28,000 in assistance toward an undergraduate degree.

Students who have achieved at the highest academic levels and demonstrate potential to contribute to the Washburn community are invited to apply for the Richey Scholarship.

Eligible students for the Richey Scholarships must have a grade-point average of at least 3.9 and an ACT score of at least 28.

Howell is set to graduate from Tonganoxie High School next month, as commencement exercises are planned for May 23. For the second straight year, graduation will be at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan.