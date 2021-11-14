25 years ago: Nov. 6, 1996

When Tonganoxie hired Ed Young for the position of city administrator there was only one acre of park within the city limits, few grants applied for, no highway construction along U.S. 24-40, and the going rate for a moderate house was $70,000. Young has seen quite a few changes since he came to work for the city nearly three years ago.

Young believes that his biggest accomplishment while serving in Tonganoxie had to do with sealing the lid on the FEMA project. The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) grant – worth about $1 million – will help Tonganoxie make a first-class park system out of what used to be a trailer park.

And though Young did not head the Reusch/VFW Park project (Larry Meadows had that role), he acted as a go-=between for the city and the VFW. He believed it was the most important project for the community that he had witnessed while he was the city administrator. “Community cooperation on the VFW Park, that’s got to be the single biggest event in the community,” Young stated. “I can’t say there’s been any project before where the city has come together like that.”

The Tonganoxie Public Library has a new director. After former director Susie Scott resigned to work for her husband in Basehor, assistant director Hazel Bailey stepped up and took over. Bailey said she plans to implement a few new programs such as a children’s library week toward the end of November. She will continue with Scott’s work to bring the internet into the library.

The men of the First Congregational Church cooked and served dinner for the women of the church on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Over the past few years, the women have put on a father-son dinner. Last year the men decided they should reciprocate. Mr. George Cooper chaired this special occasion, and we understand that the two best cooks were John Evans II and Mr. Ron Bullet, who was a chef in the Navy.

50 years ago: Nov. 11, 1971

An abandoned school near McLouth was burned on Halloween.

The Union Pacific half page ad in the Mirror touted the 29,038 employees dedicated to the shippers moving goods across the country.

Chuck’s drive-in advertised they would be closing for the year on November 22 and returning in February.

Big Smith coveralls were $5.75 a pair at Zoellner’s.

The Alameda Hotel was selling off miscellaneous items including chairs, davenport, 12x16 carpet as listed in the Mirror.

Walt Neibarger’s editorial column expanded on the U.S. $375 billion dollar deficit and its impact on the future and ramifications for taxes with comparisons to Socialism.

75 years ago: Nov. 7, 1946

Virgil Morey missed his vote Tuesday at 6 p.m. because his watch was ten minutes slow. He rushed in two minutes late, reset his watch to correct time, and went off grumbling.

Steve Kramer, former Tonganoxie resident and brother of Mrs. Tom Gallagher, served in World War I in President Truman’s outfit. He attended a reunion Saturday night at the Hotel President in Kansas City, which was put on for President Truman, who was out here to vote in Tuesday’s election. Truman was a captain in Battery D, 129th Field Artillery.

Harold Needham, Bob Lenahan, and Bud Turner returned Wednesday, after a two week furlough, to Camp Stoneman, Calif. While the boys were at home, Mrs. Turner, Mrs. Needham and Mrs. Ola Berentz gave a party at Teen Town in their honor.

100 years ago: Nov. 7, 1921

Last Thursday evening the Commercial Club held their first banquet of the season in the Grist Hall.

Mrs. WC Allan and Mrs. E.N. Taylor served the banquet in cafeteria style. The ladies received the sincere thanks of the Club for the efficient manner of the service and the exceptionally good dinner.

The Club discussed several subjects of interest at this time.

A committee was appointed to solicit membership for the organization.

A committee was appointed by Vice President Foster Laming to meet with the County Commissioners on Saturday, and report to them the decision of State Highway Engineer Watson in regard to the letting of bids on the next section of the Fort to Fort, or Victory Highway.

A committee was also appointed to inspect the rock quarries accessible for use on the road.

It was suggested that all who possibly can become members of the club this winter, as the meetings would be as interesting and profitable as possible.

125 years ago: Nov. 12, 1896

Last Saturday, the directors of the Creamery Association closed the contract for all the machinery to run the new creamery. Ed F. Davis, the agent representing the Creamery Package Company of Kansas City, made a satisfactory offer and was accepted. The principal articles mentioned in the contract are a ten horse power engine and boiler with a water purifier guaranteed to do the work of an Alpha cream separator with a capacity of 2,500 pounds per hour, and a Disbrow churn and butter worker combined. The contract includes everything necessary to fit up a first-class creamery. The machinery is expected to arrive today.

No definite date can yet be given of the opening of the creamery, but it will start early in December. Those expecting to deliver milk can therefore govern themselves accordingly and those who intend to work up milk routes can begin soliciting patrons.