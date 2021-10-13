Laughing Lunch is next week

McLouth High School Class of 1967 classmates and friends will have their Laughing Lunch next week in Tonganoxie.

The next gathering is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at 1866 Bar and Grill, 416 E. Fourth St. in downtown Tonganoxie.

The group will need a head count, so those planning to attend should RSVP by Saturday to Beverly at 913-796-6935 or mclouthhappenings@gmail.com.

Memorial truck parade will be Saturday for Corbin Mance

A truck parade will honor the memory of a McLouth youth.

The inaugural Corbin Mance Memorial Event will be a truck parade starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 on Union Street in downtown McLouth.

The event will pay tribute to Corbin, who died Sept. 11 at the age of 4.

To show continued support for the Mance family, people are encouraged to enter their trucks, as Corbin loved trucks of all kinds.

Whether the trucks are big or small, new or old, or have sirens or pretty lights, all are welcome. That includes farm trucks, tractors, monster trucks, hot rods, construction trucks, and of course, dump trucks.

To enter your vehicle in the parade, send an email with your name, address and phone number to CorbinManceMemorial@gmail.com.

All drivers will receive a memorial decal sticker for their vehicle. Organizers are requesting a $20 entry fee donation.The parade is open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring balloons and wear orange T-shirts. Memorial decal stickers will be available with donation.

Donations can also be made at First State Bank and Trust or Venmo @Corbin-Mance-Memorial. All donations will go directly to the Mance family.

Haunted hayride

to be offered again at McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds

The Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride hosted by and held at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds will be available the next three weekends.

Visitors can come for the haunted hayrides from 7:45-11 p.m. this Saturday. They also can attend during that time the next two Saturdays, on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 6 and younger are admitted for $5.

— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or (913) 796-6935.