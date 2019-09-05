The Tonganoxie High School campus will be getting a sizable upgrade.

Today’s mail-in election results are in and the “yes” votes won by 93 votes, 1,759-1,666.

Voters approved the $51.4 million mail-in bond issue with 51.3 percent of the vote, according to the county clerk’s office.

Voter turnout was 51.56 percent, as there were 3,433 ballots returned of 6,657 sent out to registered voters.

There were eight ballots that were either “over” or “under,” meaning voters entered both “yes” and “no” or left the ballot blank altogether.

The results are unofficial, but will become official when county commissioners canvass the results at their next meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A recount still can be requested until next Thursday with the county clerk’s office, as voters have five working days to request a recount after an election.

The high school project will bring a new two-story learning center to the campus, along with a regulation-size competition gymnasium. The west campus will be transformed into district offices and other space, potentially for the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission and other space lease opportunities.

The current building just west of the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center will be torn down as part of the renovation.

THS construction is expected to be completed by August 2021.