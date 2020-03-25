Leavenworth County is reporting additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the number now is at 12 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The Leavenworth County Health Department issued a release earlier Wednesday that three additional cases moved the total number to 11.

Those cases were all males, one in his 70s another in his 50s and a third in his 30s.

“The male in his 70s reported recent travel history,” the report said. “The male in his 50s has no recent travel, but known close contact to a positive case. The male in his 30s had no travel history.”

LCHD reported another positive case later in the afternoon Wednesday.

The latest report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed 126 confirmed cases statewide. The latest Leavenworth County case pushes that number to at least 127.

A third death also has been reported, another Wyandotte County man in his 70s. All three deaths have been people in the Kansas City metro area.

Johnson County now has 44 confirmed cases, while Wyandotte County has 27.

Sedgwick is up to 11, while Douglas County is at 10 as of Wednesday morning. KDHE releases updated information daily in the afternoon.

Shawnee County added three cases to that list, as that county’s health department announced that it had its first cases today. The announcement came after KDHE had filed its latest numbers.

There now are 20 of the state’s 105 counties with COVID-19 cases. Most of those tests are on the eastern side of the county. Mitchell County in the north central part of the state seems to be the farthest from other counties with positive cases. Most counties with confirmed cases neighbor another with confirmed cases or have a county separating them. Mitchell is three counties west of Riley County, as Cloud and Clay counties separate them. KDHE on Wednesday did not have any Riley County cases on its list, though media reports confirmed earlier this week that Riley had its first case, a Kansas State University journalism professor. The K-State professor had traveled to London, according to a story in the Manhattan Mercury. The Riley County Health Department announced Friday that it at 51-year-old Manhattan man had tested positive. The public learned about the man’s identity after his wife posted about his situation on Facebook.