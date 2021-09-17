After a lengthy and sometimes tense meeting Monday, the Tonganoxie USD 464 school board opted to stay the course on mask requirements in district buildings, while also approving a measure for onsite COVID-19 testing with parental approval.

The school board met in regular session Monday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School with more than 30 people in attendance, many of whom opposed mask mandates in the schools, citing mental and physical health concerns from prolonged wearing of the masks.

The board approved, 7-0, Superintendent Loren Feldkamp’s recommendation that masks be mandated indoors for all students, staff and visitors until the next regular board meeting, which is Oct. 11. The district went to mandatory masks after just 2 school days into the 2021-22 academic year after a spike in COVID cases and subsequent quarantine cases as the Delta variant continues to affect the country.

The district will continue to monitor all positive and quarantine cases and make the next decision at the October meeting.

USD 464 provides daily COVID-19 counts, with Monday’s showing six positive cases among students (three at TMS and three at THS) and two involving adults (both at THS). There also were 27 students in quarantine as of Monday (14 at TES, eight at TMS and five at THS) and two adults in quarantine at TES.

The school board also approved, 6-1, with Kaija Baldock casting the dissenting vote, approval for rapid COVID-19 testing in the district.

The tests will be available for students contingent upon signed authorization from parents or guardians for youths younger than 18.

Board members made their way through the agenda Monday, but the most heated items dealt with masks and testing. Tonganoxie police officers were on hand for the meeting, as all in attendance were asked to wear masks per the district’s current policy. Board President Jim Bothwell asked for momentary recess several times at the meeting as tempers flared during the emotionally charged meeting. Officers escorted a patron out of the building late in the regular meeting, which lasted nearly three hours. Feldkamp and Bothwell asked for the removal after the man reacted to a board decision, including an obscene gesture, according to Feldkamp.

Some patrons asked questions outside of the patron comments portion of the meeting. Bothwell stopped the questioning at various points, but Baldock interjected, explaining general procedure with patron comments outside of designated times at meetings. She said feedback and questions are welcome, and mentioned other means, including email correspondence to administrators. Bothwell reiterated Baldock’s remarks later in the meeting.

Personnel moves approved

Contract/work agreements were approved for: Nickolas Makin, custodian; Lindsey Harnden, Tonganoxie Elementary School special education paraprofessional; Crystal McCoy, Tonganoxie High School class sponsor; Tom Puthoff, transportation van driver; Allison Lentz, TES, special ed para; Charla Stephens, TES, special ed para; Ciera Bogatz, TES, kindergarten aide; Angel Vautour, THS special education para; Alejandra Gutierrez - TES, special education para; Julia Westrich, TES English to speakers of other languages aide; Kelli Rich, Tonganoxie Middle School special education para; Amanda Cardona and Tiffany Ramirez, student nutrition; Kyla Dominick, THS Science Olympiad, Science Club, HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly Health Occupations Students of America); Cynthia Espy, TMS seventh-grade volleyball assistant coach; Tyler Hall, TMS assistant girls basketball; Nick Bratkovic, sophomore class sponsor; Luis Medina, Foreign Language Club; Hannah Kemp, THS yearbook; and Angela Slabaugh, THS team lead, replacing Jean Willson

Resignations were approved for: Ashlie Moss, student nutrition; Cooper Lee, TES aide; Heather Shoemaker, student nutrition; Madelyn Lewis (DeKeyser), TMS seventh-grade volleyball assistant coach; and Shelly Hunter, TMS assistant girls basketball coach.

TMS team loeads approved Monday were Mary Bartels, sixth grade; Shelley Scates, seventh grade; Shawn Fowler, eighth grade; Laura Kidwell, special education; Megan Carlton and Rachel Padfield, electives.