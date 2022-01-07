Tonganoxie USD 464 will be requiring masks in campus buildings for the next two weeks.

Per information the district released Thursday evening, the mask requirement begins Friday and will continue for two weeks after district officials reviewed current COVID-19 numbers.

The district had 30 positive cases —26 students and four adults — a few days after classes resumed after winter break. There also were 47 students in quarantine and one adult in quarantine as of Thursday.

Student cases by school are 11 at Tonganoxie High School, six at Tonganoxie Middle School and nine at Tonganoxie Elementary School. The adult cases are two at TES and two at TMS. As for quarantined students, 29 are from TES, three from TMS and 15 from THS. There’s also one adult at TES quarantining.

The number of cases more than doubled since Tuesday when there were seven positive student cases at TES and six at TMS. There were no positive cases at THS, though students had a remote learning day, so Wednesday marked the first day when students returned to in-person instruction.