Archive for Friday, January 7, 2022

Tonganoxie USD 464 moves back to required masks for 2 weeks

Tonganoxie school district officials are continuing to look into the practicality of installing artificial turf at Beatty Field. USD 464 board members met with Superintendent Loren Feldkamp and Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips and school administrators during a special meeting Monday in the Tonganoxie High School library.After a lengthy discussion about the merits of turf and how it should be handled as a priority with improving district facilities, the board agreed to look at the possibility of fundraising and the forming of a committee.

Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie school district officials are continuing to look into the practicality of installing artificial turf at Beatty Field. USD 464 board members met with Superintendent Loren Feldkamp and Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips and school administrators during a special meeting Monday in the Tonganoxie High School library.After a lengthy discussion about the merits of turf and how it should be handled as a priority with improving district facilities, the board agreed to look at the possibility of fundraising and the forming of a committee.

By Shawn Linenberger

January 7, 2022

Tonganoxie USD 464 will be requiring masks in campus buildings for the next two weeks.

Per information the district released Thursday evening, the mask requirement begins Friday and will continue for two weeks after district officials reviewed current COVID-19 numbers.

The district had 30 positive cases —26 students and four adults — a few days after classes resumed after winter break. There also were 47 students in quarantine and one adult in quarantine as of Thursday.

Student cases by school are 11 at Tonganoxie High School, six at Tonganoxie Middle School and nine at Tonganoxie Elementary School. The adult cases are two at TES and two at TMS. As for quarantined students, 29 are from TES, three from TMS and 15 from THS. There’s also one adult at TES quarantining.

The number of cases more than doubled since Tuesday when there were seven positive student cases at TES and six at TMS. There were no positive cases at THS, though students had a remote learning day, so Wednesday marked the first day when students returned to in-person instruction.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment