Activities for youths

The library has a new Pokémon club for kids on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m. throughout the month of March. Participants can trade cards with each other, do Pokémon themed activities, and even earn Poke bucks to shop in our Pokémon store. They can grab a snack during the Chieftain Café, too, starting at 3:30 p.m.

At 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays (except today), youths can also come to the library for an art club. Each week is a different project to work on. Art club is geared towards kids ages 7 years and older. Supplies and space are limited.

Celebrating March Madness

We’re hitting the hoops at the Chieftain Park courts on March 26 for a March Madness free-throw contest!

Youth ages 10 and older can take their turn at throwing up shots to have a chance at winning gift cards. The library will also be providing hot dogs and snacks at the event. While youths under the age of 10 won’t be part of the free-throw contest, there will be other activities for them to take part in.

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.



Foreign exchange student program

Greenheart Exchange Coordinator Janice Rake will visit the library at 6:30 p.m. March 31 to provide information about the foreign exchange student process and experience.

Current exchange students and host families will share what it’s like and answer audience questions, too. This is the perfect chance to see what hosting a foreign exchange student is like and to learn what a rewarding experience it can be.



Upcoming plant and garden exchange

If you’re starting to plan your garden or starting seeds early, be sure to set aside a few for the library’s first Plant and Garden Exchange which will take place on April 30.

Anything garden-related is acceptable like seeds, vegetable plant starts, flowers, pots, houseplants, tools, etc. Everything at the exchange is free! Those who wish to donate to the exchange will bring their items to the library the day before on April 29 and then will have first viewing rights 10-11 a.m. April 30.

After 11 a.m, anyone can browse. We’re excited to start a new tradition at the library this spring! Any questions about the exchange, email Kim at kimd@tonganoxielibrary.org.